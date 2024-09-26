ETV Bharat / international

China Sends 43 Army Aircraft, 8 Naval Vessels Towards Taiwan

Taipei: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 43 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels were detected around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Wednesday and 6 am (local time) on Friday, Taiwan News reported.

According to the MND, of the 43 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 34 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the southwestern and eastern air defense identification zone (ADIZ). These included fighter jets, drones, and helicopters.

"43 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 34 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan MND said on X.

Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft and naval vessels and deployed land-based air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months. China has increased its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.