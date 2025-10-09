ETV Bharat / international

China Says Resumption Of Direct Flights With India Positive Move To Improve Ties

Beijing: China on Thursday described the resumption of direct flights with India after a five-year hiatus as a positive step, saying it demonstrated that both countries are "faithfully acting" on the understandings reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping to strengthen bilateral ties.

Speaking at a media briefing, the first since the Chinese Foreign Ministry resumed its regular schedule following the eight-day national holidays, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the flights would resume by the end of October. India had announced on October 2 that direct flights to China would resume from October 26.

"This is the latest move that demonstrates how the two sides faithfully act on the important common understandings reached between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin on August 31," Guo said in response to a question.

It's also an active move that facilitates the friendly exchanges of over 2.8 billion Chinese and Indian people, he said. Modi and Xi had met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin and welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting at Kazan, Russia, in October 2024.

"China stands ready to work with India to view and handle bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed, and realise a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant so as to deliver more tangibly for the two peoples and make due contributions to upholding peace and prosperity in Asia and beyond," he said.

Chinese airlines such as Air China, which previously operated flights between the two countries, have not yet announced formal plans for resumption.

Indian carrier IndiGo and China Eastern will be the first two airlines to resume direct flights between the two countries, people familiar with the development had said. IndiGo said in a recent statement that it plans to operate daily flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou from October 26.