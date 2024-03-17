China Says It Does Not Recognise Arunachal Pradesh; Stakes Claim on Northeastern State

New Delhi: China has once again provoked India, saying it never recognizes and firmly opposes India's illegal establishment of the so-called Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing a media briefing on Saturday, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson, Colonel Zhang Xiaogang said, "Zangnan is China's inherent territory, and China never recognises and firmly opposes India's illegal establishment of the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh".

He noted that currently, the overall situation in the China-India border areas is stable, and both sides maintain effective communication through diplomatic and military channels to address border issues of mutual concern.

This comes after the Chinese Foreign Ministry lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where he inaugurated the strategically important Sela tunnel. China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, said India's move would "only complicate" the boundary issue.

"China never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India and firmly opposes it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had said at a media briefing.

Wenbin said India had no right to arbitrarily develop the area of Zangnan in China. China has named Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan.

"India's actions are contrary to the efforts of both sides to ease the border situation and are not conducive to maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas. We require the Indian side to cease any action that may complicate the boundary question and earnestly maintain peace and stability in the border areas. The Chinese military remains highly vigilant and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity", Colonel Zhang Xiaogang further said.

It is pertinent to note that on March 9, PM Modi inaugurated the Sela tunnel, the world's longest bi-lane tunnel, which will connect Tezpur in Assam to Tawang in Arunachal. Built at Rs 825 crore, the tunnel has been built at an altitude of 13,000 feet.

Meanwhile, India rejected China's comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh, saying objecting to such visits or India's developmental projects does not stand to reason.

In response to media queries over the matter, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India".

'Objecting to such visits or India's developmental projects does not stand to reason. Further, it will not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. The Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions", Jaiswal added.