ETV Bharat / international

Chinese Authorities Say 22 People Killed, 3 Injured In Restaurant Fire In Northern City Of Liaoyang

At least 22 people were killed and 3 others injured in a fire at a restaurant in the northern city of Liaoyang.

Chinese Authorities Say 22 People Killed, 3 Injured In Restaurant Fire In Northern City Of Liaoyang
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : April 29, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST

1 Min Read

Taipei: Chinese authorities say 22 people have been killed and 3 injured in a fire at restaurant in the northern city of Liaoyang. No word was given on the cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after noon, but images from the scene showed huge flames spurting from the windows and doors of the two- or three-story building.

Industrial accidents occur frequently in China, usually due to staff ignoring safety features due to a lack of training or pressure from their superiors. Poorly maintained infrastructure, illegally stored chemicals and a lack of fire exits and fire retardant, often abetted by corruption, are often factors in such disasters.

If the fire began in the kitchen, it may be related to the traditional use of large open fires over which iron woks are used to braise dishes. Diners across China also enjoy a dish known simply as "hot pot" in which meat and vegetables are stewed over open flames.

Liaoyang, in Liaoning province, is part of China's rust belt, a former industrial powerhouse that has fallen on hard times with considerable population outflow.

Taipei: Chinese authorities say 22 people have been killed and 3 injured in a fire at restaurant in the northern city of Liaoyang. No word was given on the cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after noon, but images from the scene showed huge flames spurting from the windows and doors of the two- or three-story building.

Industrial accidents occur frequently in China, usually due to staff ignoring safety features due to a lack of training or pressure from their superiors. Poorly maintained infrastructure, illegally stored chemicals and a lack of fire exits and fire retardant, often abetted by corruption, are often factors in such disasters.

If the fire began in the kitchen, it may be related to the traditional use of large open fires over which iron woks are used to braise dishes. Diners across China also enjoy a dish known simply as "hot pot" in which meat and vegetables are stewed over open flames.

Liaoyang, in Liaoning province, is part of China's rust belt, a former industrial powerhouse that has fallen on hard times with considerable population outflow.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LIAOYANGRESTAURANT FIRE22 KILLEDCHINA FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.