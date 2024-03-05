Amid Taiwan, Japan Tensions, China Hikes Defence Budget 7.2%

With a defense budget of 1.6 trillion yuan ($222 billion), China is now the second-highest in the world behind the United States. The country announced a 7.2% increase on Tuesday, virtually matching the hike from the previous year.

BEIJING: China on Tuesday announced a 7.2% increase in its defence budget, which is already the world's second-highest behind the United States at 1.6 trillion yuan ($222 billion), roughly mirroring the rise of the last year.

Tensions with the U.S., Taiwan, Japan and neighbours who share claims to the crucial South China Sea are seen as furthering growth in increasingly high-tech military technologies from stealth fighters to aircraft carriers and a growing arsenal of nuclear weapons.

The official budget figure announced on Tuesday at the opening session of the rubber-stamp legislature's annual meeting is considered by many foreign experts to be only a fraction of spending by the People's Liberation Army, the military wing of the ruling Communist Party, once spending on research and development and foreign weapons purchases are considered.

