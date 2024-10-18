ETV Bharat / international

China Protests To India Over Opening Of Taiwan's Office In Mumbai

There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

China said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over the newly established office of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) of Taiwan in Mumbai.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning (PTI)

Beijing: China said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over the newly established office of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) of Taiwan in Mumbai.

“There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here on Thursday replying to a question.

“China strongly opposes all forms of official contact and interaction between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic relations with China, including the establishment of representative offices for each other. We have lodged solemn representations to the Indian side,” she said.

Mao said the one-China principle is a serious political commitment made by the Indian side and serves as the political foundation for China-India relations.

“China urges the Indian side to strictly abide by the commitments it has made, prudently and properly settle the Taiwan-related issues, not to conduct any form of official interaction with Taiwan and avoid disturbing the process to improve the China-India relationship,” she said. The TECC in India opened a branch in Mumbai on Wednesday, bringing the number of its offices in India to three.

The TECC previously had its offices in Delhi and Chennai.

Read More:

  1. Indian Security Agencies Apprehensive Over Ottawa’s Support To Solve Terror Cases
  2. China's Underground Lab Seeks Answer To Deep Scientific Riddle
  3. India Once Again Objects to China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO Meet; Know Why

Beijing: China said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over the newly established office of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) of Taiwan in Mumbai.

“There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here on Thursday replying to a question.

“China strongly opposes all forms of official contact and interaction between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic relations with China, including the establishment of representative offices for each other. We have lodged solemn representations to the Indian side,” she said.

Mao said the one-China principle is a serious political commitment made by the Indian side and serves as the political foundation for China-India relations.

“China urges the Indian side to strictly abide by the commitments it has made, prudently and properly settle the Taiwan-related issues, not to conduct any form of official interaction with Taiwan and avoid disturbing the process to improve the China-India relationship,” she said. The TECC in India opened a branch in Mumbai on Wednesday, bringing the number of its offices in India to three.

The TECC previously had its offices in Delhi and Chennai.

Read More:

  1. Indian Security Agencies Apprehensive Over Ottawa’s Support To Solve Terror Cases
  2. China's Underground Lab Seeks Answer To Deep Scientific Riddle
  3. India Once Again Objects to China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO Meet; Know Why

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHINACHINA PROTESTSTAIWAN OFFICE IN MUMBAITAIWAN OFFICETAIWAN OFFICE IN MUMBAI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.