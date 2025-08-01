ETV Bharat / international

China's PLA Celebrates 98th Anniversary Amid President Xi's Modernisation Push, Anti-Graft Drive

Beijing: China's PLA, the world's largest and rapidly modernising military with a unique status of functioning under the command of the ruling Communist Party, Friday celebrated its 98th anniversary, amid continuing anti-corruption drive by President Xi Jinping.

Founded on August 1, 1927, as the military arm of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during an armed resistance against the then-ruling nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) continues to function under the leadership of the party.

The “Party commands the gun" remained the recurring theme under successive leaders. The party's grip over the PLA became more pronounced after Xi took over the leadership in 2012, emphasising complete control of the military under the party leadership.

As military budgets expanded at a massive scale, corruption emerged as a major issue for the world's largest military, with over two million troops. China has emerged as the second-largest defence spender after the US, with its defence budget this year amounting to USD 250 billion.

Xi, who heads the party, the military, and the Presidency, has carried out anti-corruption campaign, purging, punishing and sacking scores of generals since 2013. In June, Miao Hua, a top general who oversaw the PLA's ideology, was sacked as a member of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the military headed by Xi. Miao was removed as a member of the national legislature.

His dismissal was preceded by the removal of two defence ministers - Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe. Also, He Weidong, the second-ranking vice-chairman of the CMC and one of the 24 members of the Communist Party’s Politburo, has not been seen in public since the end of the annual legislative session in March.

In June, it was announced that Vice Admiral Li Hanjun, the navy’s chief of staff, had been expelled from the national legislature, a sign that he is also facing disciplinary action. At least 16 military lawmakers have been removed from the National People’s Congress (NPC).