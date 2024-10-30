ETV Bharat / international

China Launches New Crew To Its Space Station As It Seeks To Expand Exploration

China: China declared a "complete success" after it launched a new three-person crew to its orbiting space station early Wednesday as the country seeks to expand its exploration of outer space with missions to the moon and beyond.

The Shenzhou-19 spaceship carrying the trio blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 4:27 a.m. local time atop a Long March-2F rocket, the backbone of China's crewed space missions.

"The crew condition is good and the launch has been successful," the state broadcaster China Central Television announced.

China built its own space station after being excluded from the International Space Station, mainly because of U.S. concerns over the People's Liberation Army, the Chinese Communist Party's military arm's overall control over the space program. China's moon program is part of a growing rivalry with the U.S. and others, including Japan and India.

The team of two men and one woman will replace the astronauts who have lived on the Tiangong space station for the last six months. They are expected to stay until April or May of next year.

The new mission commander, Cai Xuzhe, went to space in the Shenzhou-14 mission in 2022, while the other two, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, are first-time space travelers, born in the 1990s.

Song was an air force pilot and Wang an engineer with the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. Wang will be the crew's payload specialist and the third Chinese woman aboard a crewed mission.