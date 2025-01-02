ETV Bharat / international

China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement Takes Effect From Jan 1

Male: Male has described as “a significant milestone” the China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement (CMFTA) under which both nations will benefit from reduced tariffs and improved market access commitments, media reports said.

The CMFTA, which came into effect starting Wednesday, aims to enhance trade volumes, increase exports, increase productive capacity, reduce trade barriers, and create new opportunities for businesses in both Maldives and China, a release from the Maldives' Ministry of Economic Development and Trade said.

“The FTA marking a significant milestone in the economic relations between the two countries,” state-run Public Service Media (PSM) said here on Wednesday.

Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua said, “A set of legal and policy measures took effect in China on Wednesday as part of the country's efforts to advance high-quality development and high-standard opening up. These measures include a free trade agreement between China and the Maldives, among others.”

The CMFTA was signed in 2014, and approved by the Maldivian Parliament in 2017, however, its implementation was suspended following a regime change in 2018. President Mohamed Muizzu's official visit to China in January 2024 pushed it further.