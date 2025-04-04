ETV Bharat / international

China Imposes A 34 Per Cent Tariff On Imports Of All US Products Starting April 10

China said it would slap a 34 per cent tariff on all imports of US goods from April 10 after Washington's slate of double-digit tariffs.

China said it would slap a 34 per cent tariff on all imports of US goods from April 10 after Washington's slate of double-digit tariffs.
A woman carrying a child stands near Apple and Nike stores in Beijing (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 4:21 PM IST

Beijing: China announced Friday that it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10, part of a flurry of retaliatory measures following U.S. President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" slate of double-digit tariffs.

The new tariff matches the rate of the U.S. "reciprocal" tariff of 34% on Chinese exports Trump ordered this week. The Commerce Ministry in Beijing also said in a notice that it will impose more export controls on rare earths, which are materials used in high-tech products such as computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.

The Chinese government also said it would add 27 U.S. companies to lists of companies subject to trade sanctions or export controls. It also announced it has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization over the tariffs issue.

Beijing: China announced Friday that it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10, part of a flurry of retaliatory measures following U.S. President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" slate of double-digit tariffs.

The new tariff matches the rate of the U.S. "reciprocal" tariff of 34% on Chinese exports Trump ordered this week. The Commerce Ministry in Beijing also said in a notice that it will impose more export controls on rare earths, which are materials used in high-tech products such as computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.

The Chinese government also said it would add 27 U.S. companies to lists of companies subject to trade sanctions or export controls. It also announced it has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization over the tariffs issue.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TARIFF ON IMPORTS OF US PRODUCTSCHINA HITS BACK AT US WITH TARIFFCHINA IMPOSES 34PC TARIFF ON US

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.