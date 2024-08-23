"China Has No Contribution to Technology That India Needs in Security": Ex Diplomat Sujan R Chinoy

Former Diplomat Sujan R. Chinoy (ETV Bharat)

Tezpur (Assam) : China has no contribution to the technology that India needs in defence, former diplomat Sujan R. Chinoy, Director of Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defense Studies and Analysis, said while speaking to reporters during a tea break of the seminar on China organized by the Tezpur Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army here on Friday. India's defense sector is currently moving forward through 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', he said.

Replying to a question, Chinoy said, "In the last few years, India's foreign policy has changed significantly. The country has also seen unprecedented military modernization in the last few years, especially after 2014. So how can the threat from China be countered in this situation?

"China has no contribution to the technology that India needs in defence," he said. According to him, modern technology should be adopted in the country in two ways ,the first is 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. This will require incorporating new techniques in modern methods to manufacture products in their own country through research. For this, large companies as well as small scale industries will have to be set up to make themselves self-sustainable.

Chinoy further said, "Secondly, we can take facilities or methods that are not available with us from allied countries. For this, we can procure the necessary materials from friendly countries like USA, Japan, UK, France and Germany. But it should not be just a buying and selling relationship, we should take modern methods from our partner countries so that with these we can build a self-reliant India, acquire languages ​​and methods and we can protect ourselves. He said we must move forward towards Atmanirbhar Bharat through mutual exchange. Relations with other countries must also be strengthened."

Border Infrastructure:

Replying to a question, R. Chinoy said that development works especially tunnels have been completed along the borders of the country and such works need to be taken up at a higher rate. He said the Border Roads Organization (BRO) could further develop roads along the border.

Russia-Ukraine War:

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine, he said, "India has shown its identity to the world. We are not only working for our own benefit, we are working for others too. India is the first country to help other nations during the Covid pandemic."

"In future, India will exchange cultural principles like truth and non-violence with other countries. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that this is not a time of war, which can lead to development of the country," he said.