China's Foreign Minister Wang Meets Dar, Reviews Entire Gamut Of Bilateral Ties

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi Thursday held strategic consultations during which they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties and discussed important regional and global issues.

"We held fruitful and substantive discussions today covering diverse areas of mutual interest," Dar said while addressing a joint press conference with Wang.

During the 6th round of the Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad, the two leaders exchanged in-depth views on multiple facets of bilateral cooperation, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0, trade and economic relations, multilateral cooperation, and people-to-people ties, the Foreign Office said. The "two sides reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China relations and discussed important regional and global issues," it said.

Underlining the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, Dar and Wang agreed that Pakistan-China friendship is significant for maintaining regional peace and stability and also indispensable for the progress and prosperity of the two countries, the Foreign Office said.

They also agreed to continue close coordination and communication, both bilaterally and at multilateral forums, it added. Earlier, Wang was warmly received by Foreign Minister Dar upon his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Strategic Dialogue.

He will also meet President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Wang arrived in Islamabad last night from Kabul, where he took part in a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Afghanistan and Pakistan. The three sides agreed to expand cooperation in multiple fields, including the extension of the CPEC to Kabul.

This is Wang's second visit to Pakistan in three years, and the latest high-level exchange between the two countries following recent bilateral meetings and visits. Earlier this week, Wang visited New Delhi, where he held talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and attended the 24th round of Special Representatives boundary talks with NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday.