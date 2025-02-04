ETV Bharat / international

China Counters With Tariffs On US Products, Will Also Investigate Google

Beijing: China's Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday it was implementing counter-tariffs against the U.S. on multiple products, while announcing other trade-related measures, including an investigation into Google.

The government said it would implement a 15 per cent tariff on coal and liquified natural gas products, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars.

"The US's unilateral tariff increase seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," the statement said. "It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems but also damages normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US."