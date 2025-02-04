ETV Bharat / international

China Counters With Tariffs On US Products, Will Also Investigate Google

China announces counter-tariffs on US goods, including coal and crud oil, in response to US tariff hikes, and launches antitrust investigation into Google.

China Counters With Tariffs On US Products, Will Also Investigate Google
Traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting China's President Xi Jinping, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

Beijing: China's Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday it was implementing counter-tariffs against the U.S. on multiple products, while announcing other trade-related measures, including an investigation into Google.

The government said it would implement a 15 per cent tariff on coal and liquified natural gas products, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars.

"The US's unilateral tariff increase seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," the statement said. "It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems but also damages normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US."

The 10 per cent tariff that President Donald Trump ordered on China was set to go into effect Tuesday, though Trump planned to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation on Tuesday said it is investigating Google on suspicion of violating antitrust laws. While the announcement did not specifically mention any tariffs, the announcement came just minutes after Trump's 10% tariffs were to take effect.

Beijing: China's Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday it was implementing counter-tariffs against the U.S. on multiple products, while announcing other trade-related measures, including an investigation into Google.

The government said it would implement a 15 per cent tariff on coal and liquified natural gas products, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars.

"The US's unilateral tariff increase seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," the statement said. "It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems but also damages normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US."

The 10 per cent tariff that President Donald Trump ordered on China was set to go into effect Tuesday, though Trump planned to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation on Tuesday said it is investigating Google on suspicion of violating antitrust laws. While the announcement did not specifically mention any tariffs, the announcement came just minutes after Trump's 10% tariffs were to take effect.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRUMP TARIFFS CHINA MEXICO CANADACHINA TARIFFS ON US PRODUCTSCHINA US COUNTER TARIFFSCHINA COUNTERS US PRODUCTS TARIFFS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.