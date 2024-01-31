Loading...

China backs Pakistan's allegation of Indians' involvement in killings

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

China acknowledges Pakistan's allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of two citizens, stating the claims are worth attention. India rejects the accusations, labeling them as "false and malicious anti-India propaganda," emphasizing Pakistan's history as a hub for terrorism. The exchange underscores existing tensions between the neighboring nations, writes Chandrakala Choudhury.

New Delhi: China responded on Tuesday to Pakistan’s allegations of India’s involvement in the killing of two Pakistani citizens, stating the claims were worthy of attention. This comes after the Pakistani government asserted it has credible evidence linking Indian agents to the assassination of two terrorists last year.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin addressed the issue during a daily media briefing, saying "China noted the reports and recent diplomatic disputes between relevant countries. The information released by Pakistan is worth our attention".

He emphasized on China’s firm opposition to double standards on counterterrorism. China stands for strengthening counterterrorism cooperation among all countries to jointly fight all forms of terrorism,” added the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

Meanwhile, in response to Pakistan’s allegation, India rejected the claim, dismissing them as 'It is Pakistan’s latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda".

India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement asserting "As the world knows, Pakistan has long been the epicenter of terrorism, organized crime, and illegal transnational activities. India and many other countries have publicly warned Pakistan cautioning that it would be consumed by its own culture of terror and violence. Pakistan will reap what it sows".

