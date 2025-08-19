ETV Bharat / international

China Attaches Great Importance To PM Modi's Visit To Attend SCO Summit: Wang Yi

Beijing: China attaches great importance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and looks forward to India's active contribution to its success, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang, who reached New Delhi on Monday, said this in his opening statement at the 24th round of border talks with NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi. His visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi's planned trip to China to attend the annual SCO summit to be held in Tianjin on Aug 31 and Sept 1.

"China attaches great importance to Prime Minister Modi's visit to China to attend the Tianjin summit of the SCO and looks forward to India's active contribution to the success of the summit,” Wang said.

Both Doval and Wang are the Special Representatives (SRs) for the India-China boundary question. Wang emphasised that history and reality have repeatedly proven that the healthy and stable development of China-India relations serves the fundamental interests of both peoples and is also the common expectation of developing countries at large, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He said both sides should follow the strategic guidance of their leaders, adopt a dual-track approach that promotes mutual advancement and fosters a virtuous cycle in viewing and addressing bilateral relations and boundary questions.

The two sides should also enhance mutual trust through dialogue and communication, expand exchanges and cooperation, and jointly advance consensus, clarify directions, and set goals in areas such as boundary management, boundary negotiations, and cross-boundary exchanges, to properly address specific issues, achieve more positive progress, and continuously create favourable conditions for the improvement and development of bilateral relations, Wang said.

In his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, Wang said India-China relations are showing a positive trend towards returning to cooperation, stressing that the two countries should view each other as partners, not rivals, official media reported here on Tuesday.

He said this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India, and lessons could be learned from the past, in an apparent reference to the over four-year freeze in ties following the Eastern Ladakh military standoff.