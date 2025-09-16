ETV Bharat / international

China Asks US To Withdraw Typhoon Missile From Japan

China urged the US and Japan to heed the call from regional countries, correct the wrongful move and pull out the Typhoon missile system.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian (Source: China-embassy.gov.cn)
By PTI

Published : September 16, 2025 at 7:31 PM IST

Beijing: China on Tuesday asked the US to withdraw its mid-range Typhoon missile system deployed in Japan, saying it poses a substantive threat to regional strategic security. In disregard of China’s grave concern, the US and Japan went ahead with the deployment of the Typhoon medium-range missile system in Japan under the pretext of joint military exercises, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

“China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the move. The US deployment of the Typhoon medium-range missile system in Asian countries undermines the legitimate security interests of other countries, fuels the risk of regional arms race and military confrontation and poses a substantial threat to regional strategic security”, he said.

The US and Japan need to earnestly respect other countries’ security concerns and play a positive role for regional peace and stability, not the other way around, he added.

“China urges the US and Japan to heed the call from regional countries, correct the wrongful move and pull out the Typhoon missile system as soon as possible,” he said.

Earlier, China objected to the Typhoon deployment in the Philippines, where it is locked in a dispute with Manila over the South China Sea. The Philippines also acquired Brahmos missiles from India.

