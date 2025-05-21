ETV Bharat / international

China, Pakistan Agree With Kabul To Expand CPEC To Afghanistan

Islamabad/Beijing: China, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday agreed to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan as top leaders from the three nations agreed to deepen trilateral cooperation.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related announcement was made after Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi held an informal trilateral meeting in Beijing, a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said in Islamabad.

Dar is on a three day visit to Beijing, the first high-level interaction after India launched Operation Sindoor targetting terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan stand together for regional peace, stability, and development,” Dar said in a post on X after the meeting and shared a photo of the three leaders together.

The three Foreign Ministers reaffirmed trilateral cooperation as a vital platform to promote regional security and economic connectivity. “They discussed enhancing diplomatic engagement, strengthening communications, and taking practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure, and development as key drivers of shared prosperity,” it said.