ETV Bharat / international

China Agrees To Deepen Ties With Dhaka Ahead Of Yunus-Xi Talks

Dhaka: China has signalled its desire to expand ties with Dhaka in a changed Bangladesh scenario, a day ahead of the scheduled talks between Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday in Hainan province, state-run BSS news agency reported.

"President Xi Jinping attaches tremendous importance to your (Yunus’) visit," BSS quoted Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang telling Yunus, hoping for the South Asian nation’s prosperity under his interim administration.

Ding said Beijing would extend full support to the Bangladesh government in terms of investment, trade and cultural ties, and people-to-people exchanges as they mark 50 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Yunus arrived in China on Tuesday, coinciding with Bangladesh’s Independence Day, on a four-day visit to join the annual conference of China-led Boao Forum for Asia, an economic platform assumed as Beijing’s efforts to run it as a parallel stage of the Western hemisphere-led World Economic Forum.

Yunus and Xi are set to hold talks on the sidelines of the Boao Forum summit. According to BSS, Yunus told the Chinese vice-premier about Bangladesh’s firm support and commitment to the One China policy, adding Dhaka takes pride in being the first South Asian nation to join China's Belt and Road Initiative.

“Dhaka sought Chinese support to development and livelihood projects and also called for reduction of interest rates for Chinese loans from 3 per cent to 1 or 2 per cent for Bangladesh,” the report said.

Bangladesh, it said, also sought a waiver of commitment fees on the Chinese-funded projects in Bangladesh alongside relocation of the Chinese manufacturing industries, including ready-made garments, electric vehicles, light machinery, high-tech electronics, chip manufacturing and the solar panel industry.

Ding said Beijing would extend duty-free and quota-free access to Bangladeshi goods to China until 2028 – two years after Dhaka’s graduation from an LDC to a middle-income economy.

“Beijing is also keen to start free trade negotiations with Dhaka,” the Chinese vice-premier said, as he expressed China’s keenness to fund the modernisation efforts of Bangladesh’s southwestern Mongla Seaport and a major sewage project.