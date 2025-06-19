ETV Bharat / international

Chile Ups Hake Catch Limits For Small-Scale Fishermen

Talcahuano: The Chilean Congress passed a law Wednesday increasing the share of the hake catch for small-scale fishermen who had staged violent protests to press for a higher proportion. The new regulation increases their percentage from 40% to 45% of the annual catch quota of 35,000 tons of this fish, with the remaining 55% going to industrial fisheries.

The small-scale anglers had been pressing for 70%. One of the country's most popular consumed species, the hake population has decreased by 70% over the last two decades, according to the Fishing Development Institute, a non-profit research group.

The new regulation was approved 38-0 with one abstention in the Chilean Senate. The South Pacific hake, or merluccius gayi, provides a living for some 4,000 small-scale fishermen in Chile, a country with over 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) of coastline and a voracious appetite for the fish known as "merluza" in Spanish.

Since 2012, the common hake has been considered an overfished species in Chile, with limits on when and how much of the relatively inexpensive fish can be caught. Along central Chile's traditional fishing heartland, more and more boats are returning to port with empty holds as overfishing and climate change decimate hake stocks.