Child Slips Through Fencing At White House, Intercepted By Secret Service

Washington: A child slipped through fencing outside the White House on Wednesday and was intercepted by Secret Service officers.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the young trespasser squeezed through the fence on the North Lawn around 6:30 p.m., about an hour after President Donald Trump announced planned auto tariffs from the Oval Office.

"Officers quickly reunited the child with their parents without incident," Guglielmi said in a social media post.