'Chief Mouser' Larry Has Seen Five UK Prime Ministers; Welcomes Sixth One

Hyderabad: Larry, the Downing Street cat, is all set to welcome his sixth Prime Minister in the last 14 years. The 'Chief Mouser' has seen five Conservative Prime Ministers. It will be his first time with a Labour leader.
10 Downing Street in London is the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Keir Starmer is set to become Britain's next prime minister after his Labour Party hurled towards a landslide majority on Friday in the parliamentary elections and dealt a bruising defeat for incumbent premier Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.
Sunak, in his parting speech from 10D, said, "I have given this job my all. But you have sent a clear message, and yours is the only judgement that matters. This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honoured to have been Prime Minister of the best country in the world." He said this before went to deliver his resignation to the King.
Starmer, 61, stepped up and made his victory speech in London just hours away from formally becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He also met the King, who formally invited him to head the Government. At the time of publishing this report, Labour crossed the halfway mark of 650 constituencies to clinch the minimum 326 required for a majority in Parliament.