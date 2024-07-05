'Chief Mouser' Larry Has Seen Five UK Prime Ministers; Welcomes Sixth One

Hyderabad: Larry, the Downing Street cat, is all set to welcome his sixth Prime Minister in the last 14 years. The 'Chief Mouser' has seen five Conservative Prime Ministers. It will be his first time with a Labour leader.

10 Downing Street in London is the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Keir Starmer is set to become Britain's next prime minister after his Labour Party hurled towards a landslide majority on Friday in the parliamentary elections and dealt a bruising defeat for incumbent premier Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.

Photo of 'Chief Mouser' Larry (AP)

Sunak, in his parting speech from 10D, said, "I have given this job my all. But you have sent a clear message, and yours is the only judgement that matters. This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honoured to have been Prime Minister of the best country in the world." He said this before went to deliver his resignation to the King.

Starmer, 61, stepped up and made his victory speech in London just hours away from formally becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He also met the King, who formally invited him to head the Government. At the time of publishing this report, Labour crossed the halfway mark of 650 constituencies to clinch the minimum 326 required for a majority in Parliament.

Photo of Cat Larry (AP)

Now Larry, the famed cat saw Keir Starmer as the Prime Minister. He was spotted around the 10D when Starmer and his wife Victoria walked into the iconic Number 10 doors after Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.

Before the outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Larry had seen Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron as the Prime Ministers. Cameron, an MP from Witney, started his tenure on May 11, 2010, and ended on July 13, 2016, and held the office for six years and 64 days.

He was succeeded by Theresa May, an MP from Maidenhead and was in office from July 13, 2016 to July 24, 2019. After May, Boris Johnson was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from July 24, 2019, to September 6, 2022, and he had a tenure of 3 years and 45 days.

After Johnson, Liz Truss, who was an MP from South West Norfolk, was the Prime Minister for just 50 days from September 6 to October 25, 2022, and all these were leaders of the Conservative party. There is a change in power at 10 Downing Street; hence, Larry will see a new Prime Minister.