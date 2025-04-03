ETV Bharat / international

Which Countries Hit Hardest By Donald Trump's Liberation Day Reciprocal Tariffs? Check The Full List

Washington: US President Donald Trump, who has imposed reciprocal tariffs on several countries, said confronting the unfair tariff disparities and non-tariff barriers imposed on the USA has become necessary for him to liberate his country from the clutches of the chain. China (34%), Sri Lanka (44%), Thailand(36%), Bangladesh (37%) and Cambodia(49%) are countries which have been charged with higher tariffs.

"This is Liberation Day," Trump said, adding that it would "forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed." He announced tariffs targeting countries around the world, including some of the USA's closest trading partners, in a move that threatens to trigger an escalating trade war.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, the American commander-in-chief set out plans for most stinging import taxes, ranging from 10 per cent to more than 49 per cent on what he called "Liberation Day."

"For generations, countries have taken advantage of the United States, tariffing us at higher rates. For example: The United States imposes a 2.5% tariff on passenger vehicle imports (with internal combustion engines), while the European Union (10%) and India (70%) impose much higher duties on the same product. For networking switches and routers, the United States imposes a 0% tariff, but India (10-20%) levies higher rates. Brazil (18%) and Indonesia (30%) impose a higher tariff on ethanol than the United States (2.5%). For rice in the husk, the U.S. imposes a tariff of 2.7%, while India (80%), Malaysia (40%), and Turkey (31%) impose higher rates. Apples enter the United States duty-free, but not so in Turkey (60.3%) and India (50%)," Trump said.

He continued, "For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike." The US president said “Made in America” is not just a tagline—it’s an economic and national security priority of this Administration. "The reciprocal trade means better-paying American jobs making beautiful American-made cars, appliances, and other goods," he added.

The US President announced stern trade measures to countries, which according to him, treated the US badly, including 34 per cent on goods from superpower rival China, 26 per cent on India, 24 per cent on Japan and 20 per cent on key ally the European Union.

Trump, who presented a chart with a list of levies, said that he was "very kind" and so was only imposing half the amount that those countries taxed US exports. For the rest, Trump said he would impose a "baseline" tariff of 10 per cent, including Britain.

List of countries charged with tariffs

China: 34%

European Union: 20%

South Korea: 25%

India: 26%

Vietnam: 46%

Taiwan: 32%

Japan: 24%

Thailand: 36%