Chaotic Reverse Migration Increases In Panama

Panama: Over 200 migrants left Miramar on Thursday by boat, a new point of departure for Colombia via the Panamanian Caribbean, with the government still unable to manage a growing migratory flow caused by the United States' anti-immigration policy.

The government said that so far there have been about 2,200 migrants, most of whom have returned from Mexico in recent weeks. A few days ago, hundreds left the docks in Cartí, in the Caribbean indigenous region of Guna Yala, heading for the Colombian town of Necoclí, in the Gulf of Urabá.

"Our journey is hard again, we are extorted, we are robbed. The same story as when you leave Venezuela is when you leave Mexico to come here," said Francisco, 31, a Venezuelan who preferred not to give his last name, to AFP at the dock of this small town in the province of Colon.

Following the shipwreck of a migrant boat that left Cartí, in which a girl died, indigenous authorities asked the government and international organizations to organize the flow and suspend the mass arrival through their autonomous territory, since they did not have the conditions to accommodate so many people.

At a press conference, President José Raúl Mulino said on Thursday that the number of migrants returning from the north, mostly Venezuelans, "is on the rise."

"We are very committed to collaborating, especially with our other neighbor, Costa Rica (...) with all this mass of people that we have to help enter Panama with respect to their human rights, etc. (...) 2,200 people have entered from the north to the south," said Mulino.

From Costa Rica, where they are held in a migrant center on the border with Panama, they arrive by bus near the Panamanian docks to board boats, since the humanitarian flights announced weeks ago have not yet taken place.