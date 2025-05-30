ETV Bharat / international

CDS Anil Chauhan To Address Singapore's Shangri La Dialogue On Saturday

Singapore: India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan is in Singapore for the 22nd Shangri La Dialogue, one of the biggest defence fora being held here from Friday to Sunday.

During the crucial dialogue, Gen Chauhan will speak on the ‘Future Wars and Warfare’ on Saturday. He will then participate in the simultaneous special sessions and speak on the topic 'Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges'.

Gen Chauhan is also scheduled to hold bilaterals with senior defence officials and military leaders from Australia, the EU, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, the UK, and the US, officials said.

These interactions are expected to focus on strengthening military ties, enhancing defence cooperation, and addressing shared security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. Shangri La Dialogue is a mega defence event where defence experts will seek insights and understanding into India and Pakistan relations, according to South Asian observers.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth will also address the dialogue, which is expected to see the participation of defence experts from 47 countries, including 40 minister-level delegates.

According to reports, China will not send Defence Minister Dong Jun to the annual dialogue, a departure from Beijing’s high-level representation at the annual security forum in recent years where issues related to the South China Sea were highlighted, often through presentations of views by US and Chinese experts.

Instead, a People’s Liberation Army National Defence University delegation will attend the three-day gathering that will hold intense deliberation on defence matters, especially the US-China stand on Taiwan and maritime jurisdiction in the South China Sea.