ETV Bharat / international

Category 4 Hurricane Erin Buffets Northern Caribbean Islands But Not Forecast To Hit Land

A warning flag flies on the beach as people swim in Condado, Puerto Rico, as Hurricane Erin approaches, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. ( AP )

San Juan: Hurricane Erin exploded in strength and became a major storm in Atlantic waters just north of the Caribbean on Saturday, rapidly powering up from a tropical storm in a single day and bringing heavy rains and high winds to islands in the region.

The first Atlantic hurricane of 2025, Erin reached Category 5 status before weakening somewhat and becoming a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Late Saturday night, the center reported that Erin was "undergoing structural changes" but was still "formidable" as its rain and winds buffeted Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The storm's center was about 145 miles (230 kilometers) north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and it was heading toward the west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). It was not forecast to make a direct hit on land. Hurricane center director Mike Brennen said Erin grew into a "very powerful hurricane," with its winds gaining 60 mph (96 kph) in about nine hours.

Forecasters predicted it will remain a major hurricane into the coming week.

Erin close enough to land to trigger flooding, landslides

The storm's center was forecast pass north of Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nevertheless, it said, heavy rain in some areas could trigger flash flooding, landslides and mudslides. Tropical storm watches were issued for St. Martin, St. Barts and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The National Weather Service in San Juan issued an alert for Saturday night for nearly two thirds of Puerto Rico, warning of 50 mph (80 kph) winds and urging people to shelter in safe structures. Power was knocked out to about 130,000 customers in the territory.

Locals and tourists walked and shopped as usual earlier in the day in Puerto Rico's capital. Restaurants were busy, and despite warnings to avoid beaches, people could be seen in the water. Sarahí Torres and Joanna Cornejo, who were visiting from California for a Bad Bunny concert, said they decided to go to the beach and wade in because the skies were calm.

"The weather looked fine, so we came out," Torres said. The U.S. government deployed more than 200 employees from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies as a precaution. Puerto Rico Housing Secretary Ciary Pérez Peña said 367 shelters were inspected and ready to open if needed.