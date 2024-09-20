ETV Bharat / international

Cash-Strapped Pakistan Faces USD 100 Billion Loan Repayment In Four Years

Islamabad: Cash-strapped Pakistan is facing the daunting task of repaying a staggering USD 100 billion external debt over the next four years, the government has said, an amount which is nearly 10 times its current USD 9.4 billion foreign exchange reserves.

The USD 100 billion external debt repayments from 2024 to 2027 are exclusive of any payments on account of the liabilities booked on the balance sheet of the central bank and the requirements for financing the current account deficit, according to a Friday report.

"Pakistan's external debt repayments for four years are USD 100 billion," Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik said at a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Thursday.

However, "the debt stock can easily be financed through rollovers or replacement of the existing debt with new one," Malik was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Malik's statement underscores that the government does not have a viable plan of paying back these loans except to request the lenders every year to defer the payments for one more year, it said.

The USD 100 billion external debt repayments by the federal government are 10 times more than the current USD 9.4 billion gross official foreign exchange reserves, the paper said.