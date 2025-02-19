ETV Bharat / international

New Arena, New Attitudes? Cash Spat In Spotlight At UN Nature Talks

) Picture of the logo of the upcoming COP16 at the Pacific Event Center where the conference will be held, in Yumbo, just north of Cali, Valle del Cauca Department, Colombia, taken on October 17, 2024. ( AFP )

Yumbo (AFP): The world's biggest nature conservation conference resumes in Rome next week for an urgent attempt at overcoming a deadlock between northern and southern countries over funding for nature protection.

Countries meeting at the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters must agree on how nature funds should be governed -- a key step towards the goal of halting destruction of nature by 2030.

Their last attempt, in November, ended in disarray: the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16), held in Colombia, broke down due to a spat between poor and rich country blocs. But with up to a quarter of assessed plants and animals now at risk of extinction, the world could not afford simply to wait for the next nature talks in 2026.

Instead, the 196 signatory countries to the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) were invited to three days of overtime negotiations in the Italian capital, starting Tuesday, February 25. They will begin where they left off -- amid an ever more challenging geopolitical context.

'Signals not good'

Arnaud Gilles, of WWF France, told AFP he was not optimistic positions have changed in four months. "At the moment, there is no more reason for us to get a result in Rome than there was in Cali" in Colombia, he said. "The international diplomatic signals are not good," he said, citing US President Donald Trump's re-election in particular.

While the United States is not a signatory to the convention, the return of climate change denier Trump is expected to weigh on efforts. So will stalled negotiations on a plastics pollution treaty, and a disappointing financial deal from a climate summit in Azerbaijan in November.

What is more, "some countries... are in a torpedoing climate and environmental ambitions mindset", Gilles said, pointing to Saudi Arabia's battle against phasing out climate-wrecking fossil fuels.

'Wake-up call'

Delegates in Colombia had been supposed to ramp up progress towards 23 targets set in Canada in 2022, aimed at saving the planet from threats including deforestation, pollution and climate change.

Those targets came with a pledge to make $200 billion a year in funding available, including the transfer of $30 billion per year from rich to poor nations. The squabble in Cali centred on the funding mechanism.