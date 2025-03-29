ETV Bharat / international

Case Filed Against Bangladesh's Deposed Premier Hasina For Hatching Plot To Oust Yunus-Led Interim Govt

Dhaka: Bangladesh police have filed a case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 72 others on charges of hatching a conspiracy to overthrow the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus by waging a civil war, officials and media reports said on Saturday.

“Yes, our Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed the case with Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on charge of conspiracy to topple the existing government,” a police official said. The court took into cognizance the case and asked the CID to launch an investigation on Thursday.

The CID filed the case after receiving information about an online meeting on December 19, 2024, where participants formed a platform called the "Joy Bangla Brigade" and discussed plans to re-install Hasina back to power through a civil war.

“Voice recordings of the conversation between former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the host, co-host, and other participating leaders and activists - hosted by Dr Rabbi Alam - revealed that the attendees vowed not to allow the legitimate government to run the country peacefully,” the state-run BSS reported citing the case.

Police said a total of 577 individuals from home and abroad attended the meeting and showed support for Hasina's directives in the meeting convened by Awami League’s US chapter vice president Alam, who was named as the second accused in the case filed under the penal code.