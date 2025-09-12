ETV Bharat / international

Carmakers To Push EU For 2035 Combustion-Engine Ban Rethink

Oslo: Europe's biggest carmakers are to hold talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday as the industry pressures the bloc to revise plans to end combustion-engine vehicle sales by 2035. Suffering from fierce Chinese competition and a stuttering transition towards electric vehicles (EVs), embattled European automakers are pushing for Brussels to reconsider its ambitious climate goals.

"The regulation that is applicable to us is too rigid to produce success, and really we believe must be adapted to reality," said Sigrid de Vries, director of the European auto lobby ACEA. "We need to be more pragmatic."

Friday's meeting in Brussels is the third under an EU initiative launched in January to help a sector that employs 13 million people and accounts for about seven percent of Europe's GDP.

The first gathering resulted in a reprieve for automakers, with the European Commission allowing them more time to meet the first carbon emissions target under plans to phase out sales of new combustion-engine vehicles by 2035. But companies are now pushing for more systemic change.

'Hands tied'

In an August letter to von der Leyen, carmakers and their suppliers lamented a series of challenges including dependency on Asia for batteries, high manufacturing costs and US tariffs, which have been upped to 15 percent under a deal struck with Brussels.

Paired with an uneven distribution of charging infrastructure, they said those obstacles are holding back sales of EVs, which account for about 15 percent of new cars sold across Europe.

"We are being asked to transform with our hands tied behind our backs," Mercedes-Benz chief Ola Kaellenius and Matthias Zink, of the automotive parts supplier Schaeffler, wrote on behalf of their industries.

Describing the 2035 target as "no longer feasible", they called for incentives such as tax breaks to boost demand for EVs. They also want more room for plug-in hybrids, highly efficient combustion-engine vehicles and other low- but not zero-emission vehicles.