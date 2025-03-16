ETV Bharat / international

Carbon Capture Industry Tweaks Message For The Trump Era

Abu Dhabi: Backers of carbon capture and storage (CCS) are emphasizing compatibility with President Trump's energy development goals as they seek to protect hard-won US policies from the administration's climate chopping block.

At the CERA Week energy conference this week, supporters of CCS, a climate mitigation strategy long favored by oil companies, described the industry as poised for potentially significant growth.

But that outcome rests on the survival of a key CCS tax credit updated most recently in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022, a signature Joe Biden climate law frequently mocked by Trump.

The lobbying strategy is to frame CCS as "an economic competitiveness and American leadership issue," said Jessie Stolark, executive director of the Carbon Capture Coalition.

That messaging pivot is also being practiced to make the IRA's hydrogen provisions more "palatable" given Trump's disdain for the renewable energy and net-zero emissions initiative known as the Green New Deal, said Frank Wolak, president of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association.

The IRA's provisions supported hydrogen renewable energy and fossil fuels, the latter of which "wasn't completely of interest to those who were promoting a Green New Deal," Wolak said.

CCS supporters view the federal incentive, called the 45Q US tax credit, as essential to the economic case in the United States, which has no carbon pricing structure. Stolark's coalition -- composed of oil companies, environmentalists, labor unions and other stakeholders -- has pointed to more than 275 CCS projects announced in the US.

"Without the tax credit, pretty much all of those projects go away," Stolark said.

Slow progress

CCS involves heavy capital investment to separate carbon dioxide during industrial processes and store the gases deep underground, an endeavour that also involves outreach to communities, where environmental groups have sometimes fought projects over worries that leaks could contaminate drinking water.