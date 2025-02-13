ETV Bharat / international

28 Injured As Car Rams Into People In Munich, Incident Suspected As Attack

Police said on social platform X that the driver was “secured” at the scene and no longer poses any danger.

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

Updated : Feb 13, 2025, 5:28 PM IST

Berlin: A driver drove a car into a group of people in central Munich on Thursday, injuring around 28, including children, authorities said.

The incident appears to have been an attack, the governor of Bavaria said. Police said at least 28 people were injured and the suspect is believed to be a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker.

Bavarian governor Markus Söder said that “it is suspected to be an attack.”

The incident took place at a square near downtown Munich around 10:30 a.m. Police said on social platform X that the driver was “secured” at the scene and no longer poses any danger. A damaged Mini could be seen at the scene, along with debris including shoes.

Mayor Dieter Reiter said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident. He said that children were among those injured. A demonstration by the service workers' union ver.di was taking place at the time of the incident. It was not immediately clear whether demonstrators were among the injured.

The Bavarian capital will see heavy security in the coming days because the three-day Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of international foreign and security policy officials, opens on Friday.

