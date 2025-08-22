ETV Bharat / international

Car Bomb And Attack On A Helicopter In Colombia Kill At Least 13, Including Police Officers

Bogota: A car bomb and a separate attack on a police helicopter in Colombia killed at least 13 people on Thursday, according to authorities. President Gustavo Petro attributed both incidents to dissidents of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, commonly known as FARC.

Petro said on X that eight police officers died in the attack on a helicopter and noted that the aircraft was transporting personnel to an area in Antioquia in northern Colombia, to eradicate coca leaf crops, the raw material for cocaine.

Antioquia Gov. Andrés Julián said on the same social media platform that a drone attacked the helicopter as it flew over coca leaf crops. Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez said preliminary information indicates the attack caused a fire in the aircraft.

Authorities did not immediately provide details of the conditions of the eight people who were injured in the attack. Meanwhile, authorities in the southwest city of Cali reported that a vehicle loaded with explosives detonated near a military aviation school, killing five people and injuring more than 30. The Colombian Aerospace Force did not immediately provide additional details of the explosion.