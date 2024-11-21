ETV Bharat / international

Cannot Accept Attempts To Shift Focus Away From Finance At COP29: India

Baku (Azerbaijan): India said on Thursday that it will not accept any effort by developed countries to shift the focus away from climate finance for developing countries and place it on emissions reductions in the Global South.

It also said that without adequate support in terms of finance, technology, and capacity building, the fight against climate change would be severely impacted.

In response to the draft text on the new climate finance goal released early Thursday, India’s Environment and Climate Secretary Leena Nandan said the shift in focus at a time when it is crucial to ensure full support for mitigation actions through adequate finance is disappointing.

"COP after COP, we keep talking about mitigation ambitions, what is to be done without talking about how it is to be done. This COP started with a focus on enablement through a new climate finance goal (NCQG), but as we move towards the end, we see shifting of the focus to mitigation," she said.

Nandan, who is leading the Indian delegation at the UN climate conference in Baku, said India cannot accept any attempts to "deflect" the focus from finance to the "repeated emphasis on mitigation".

"The attempt by some parties to further talk about mitigation is primarily a shift in focus from their responsibilities of providing finance," she added.

According to the United Nations Climate Convention, high-income industrialised nations, who historically contributed the most to greenhouse gas emissions, are responsible for providing finance and technology to help developing countries address and adapt to climate change. These countries include the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and EU member states such as Germany and France.

At COP29, these nations have attempted to push developing countries to make deeper cuts in greenhouse gas emissions without addressing the central issue of the talks -- finance.

Nandan said that continuous talk of mitigation has no meaning unless supported by the enablement needed to make climate actions happen on the ground. "Finance is the most critical enabler for the new NDCs we are required to formulate and implement," the environment secretary said.