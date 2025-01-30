ETV Bharat / international

Canadian Report Finds 'No Definitive Link' Between Nijjar Killing And India

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP) ( AP )

Ottawa: A Canada Commission report has said that "no definitive link" with a "foreign state" in the killing of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was "proven", smashing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that accused the involvement of Indian agents in the killing.

In September 2023, Trudeau said Canada had credible evidence that agents of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023. The report titled "Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions' was released on Tuesday.

In the report commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue said "Disinformation is used as a retaliatory tactic to punish decisions that run contrary to a state's interests." The report has suggested India spread disinformation on the killing of Nijjar.

"This may have been the case with a disinformation campaign that followed the Prime Minister's announcement regarding suspected Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (though again no definitive link to a foreign state could be proven)," the report said.

Nijjar was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. The 123-page report also talked of expelling six Indian diplomats. "In October 2024, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials in reaction to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India," it said.