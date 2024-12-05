ETV Bharat / international

2 People Stabbed In Vancouver, Canadian Police Say Suspect Shot Dead

Vancouver: A stabbing suspect is dead after being shot by police in a convenience store in the Canadian city of Vancouver, police said.

Vancouver police said the suspect died in hospital Wednesday after being shot and two people suffered injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Vancouver Police Constable Tania Visintin said one person was stabbed in the hand and another person had facial injuries, but she didn't know how the second person was injured.

Witnesses say a man stole liquor and a knife from a restaurant and then used the weapon across the street to stab people in a 7-Eleven store.

"One of the kitchen guys came out, asked if he could help him, and the guy grabbed the knife and asked him if he wanted to die," said Kylie Noel, who was working at the Original Joe's restaurant at Robson and Hamilton streets in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.

Her co-worker then told her to call the police.

Video later captured by Mainul Islam, a student and part-time food delivery worker, shows police pointing their guns over the counter of the 7-Eleven, shouting at someone to "move over," then firing at least 10 times.

Islam said he had been picking up a food order when he saw a "homeless guy" trying to steal cigarettes behind the counter. He said staff were trying to stop the man.