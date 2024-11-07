ETV Bharat / international

Trudeau Condemns Violence At Brampton Hindu Temple Without Mentioning Khalistani Involvement

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the recent violence that took place at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Mandir on Sunday, stating that those who were responsible for the act were inciting division and unrest.

Speaking at the House of Commons in the Canadian Parliament on Wednesday, Trudeau stated that the communities who instigated the violence were neither the Sikh community nor the Hindu community in Canada, failing to underscore the involvement of Khalistani separatists in the attacks.

"The violence we have seen in South Asian communities across the country over the past few nights, let me be very clear. The individuals who are inciting violence and division and hatred in no way represent either the Sikh community or the Hindu community in Canada," Trudeau said.

"At the time of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas, we are seeing communities come together to celebrate their diversity and strength; we will continue to stand for the unity of Canadians," he added.

This came following the Khalistani extremists attacking Hindu-Canadian devotees within the Hindu Sabha temple premises in Brampton, Canada, on Sunday.