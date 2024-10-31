ETV Bharat / international

Canadian Allegations Against Amit Shah 'Concerning', Says US

Canada alleged that a leaked Washington Post report said that Shah was behind the campaign of targeting Khalistani separatists in Canada.

Amit Shah. (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Washington: Canada’s allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah are 'concerning,' the United States said on Wednesday, noting that it would continue to consult Ottawa on the issue.

“The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie Drouin and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison members of the national security committee of the Canadian Parliament confirmed a leaked Washington Post reports alleging that Shah was behind the campaign of targeting Khalistani separatists in Canada.

In response to a question Morrison said he had “confirmed” Shah’s name to The Washington Post. “The journalist called me and asked if it was that person. I confirmed it was that person,” he said.

