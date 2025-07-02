ETV Bharat / international

Canada Turns To Drones For Reforestation After Wildfires

Drones being used for reforestation in Canada after wildfires ( AFP )

Chibougamau (Canada): A large aerial drone flies over the charred remains of Canadian forests devastated by wildfires, bombarding the ground with seed capsules to accelerate reforestation.

This area of northern Quebec province was ravaged by megafires in the summer of 2023 and for the second year in a row a pilot project has been using drones to plant new black spruces and jack pines.

Rather than simply dropping seeds from high above, the company Flash Forest, which is leading the initiative, uses seeds protected in capsules that also contain water and nutrients, as well as fungi, to maximize their growing potential.

Canada Turns To Drones For Reforestation After Wildfires (AFP)

"There is a niche that's appropriate for drone reforestation which we've spent the last five years narrowing in on," Flash Forest cofounder Cameron Jones explained.

The company focuses its efforts on forests that were scorched in the last year or two and excludes older burn sites that already have vegetation that can crowd out new seeds.

50,000 capsules per day

It is no longer feasible to wait for Canada's forests to bounce back all on their own with millions of hectares of forests destroyed each year.

In 2023, Canada experienced a record year of wildfires with blazes affecting every province, ultimately burning nearly 18 million hectares (44 million acres).

Quebec, and particularly this area in the north of the French-speaking province, was hit especially hard that year.

Drone operator and geospatial data scientist Owen Lucas says the method uses artificial intelligence to map out the sites ahead of time.

"Then we pick our sites based on climate variables, physical attributes, topographic variables, to make sure we're putting the seeds in the right place," he said, his eyes fixed on the drone's remote controls.