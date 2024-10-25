ETV Bharat / international

Canada Will Reduce Immigration Targets As Trudeau Acknowledges His Policy Failed

Toronto: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Canada will significantly reduce the number of new immigrants it allows into the country after acknowledging that his government failed to get the balance right coming out of the pandemic.

Trudeau's Liberal government was criticized for its plan to allow 500,000 new permanent residents into the country in each of the next two years. On Thursday, he said next year's target will now be 395,000 new permanent residents and that the figure will drop to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.

"In the tumultuous times as we emerged from the pandemic, between addressing labor needs and maintaining population growth, we didn't get the balance right," Trudeau said.

"Immigration is essential for Canada's future, but it must be controlled and it must be sustainable."

Trudeau, who is facing calls from within his own party not to seek a fourth term, has endured mounting criticism over his immigration policies and the negative impact that population growth has had on housing affordability.

He said his government will reduce the number of immigrants Canada brings in over the next three years, and that this will freeze population growth over the next two years. Canada reached 41 million people in April. The population was 37.5 million in 2019.

"Even Justin Trudeau wants to close Canada's Borders," Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media while arguing for tougher border measures in the U.S.

Trudeau said Canada needs to stabilize its population growth to allow all levels of government to make necessary changes to health care, housing and social services so that it can accommodate more people in the future.

Trudeau also blamed others.

"Far too many corporations have chosen to abuse our temporary measures, exploiting foreign workers while refusing to hire Canadians for a fair wage," Trudeau said. "All while under the watch of provinces, some colleges and universities are bringing in more international students than communities can accommodate, treating them as an expendable means to line their own pockets. That's unacceptable, and it needs to change."

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the lower immigration numbers will help with the country's housing shortage.

He also acknowledged the change in public opinion about immigration.

"That volume that we have put forward is of concern," Miller said.