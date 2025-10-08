ETV Bharat / international

Canada's PM Carney Lauds US President Trump For Bringing Peace Between India, Pakistan

Washington: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday lauded US President Donald Trump for bringing “peace” between India and Pakistan, as he called the American leader a “transformative president”.

“You are a transformative president… the transformation in the economy, unprecedented commitments of NATO partners to defence spending, peace from India, Pakistan through to Azerbaijan, Armenia, disabling Iran as the force of terror,” Carney said during bilateral talks with Trump in the Oval Office, as Trump nodded.

Carney, who was elected Prime Minister in April, visited the White House in May of this year. Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim nearly 50 times that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan.