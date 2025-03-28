ETV Bharat / international

Amid Auto Imports Tariffs Row, Canada's New PM Says He'll Speak To Trump Soon

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Carney will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations and National Security. ( AP )

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that he would speak with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days after Trump announced 25% tariffs on auto imports.

Carney, who hasn't spoken with Trump since becoming Canada's new leader nearly two weeks ago, said that the U.S. president reached out Wednesday night to schedule a call.

“We will be speaking soon, certainly in the course of the next day or two," Carney said, adding that Trump has to respect Canada's sovereignty. "That’s not much to ask, but apparently it’s a lot for him," he said.

Trump has declared a trade war on Canada and continues to call for the United States' northern neighbor to become the 51st U.S. state, a position that has infuriated Canadians.

“It is clear that the United States is no longer a reliable partner. It is possible that, with comprehensive negotiations, we will be able to restore some trust, but there will be no turning back,” Carney said. “We will need to dramatically reduce our reliance on the United States. We will need to pivot our trade relationships elsewhere."

The former central banker was sworn in as Canada's new prime minister on March 14. It's unusual for a U.S. president and Canadian prime minister to go so long without talking after a new leader takes office.

Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau as Canada's leader and the head of the Liberal Party, is at the start of a five-week campaign after calling an early election for April 28.

The governing Liberals had appeared poised for a historic election defeat this year until Trump declared a trade war and challenged Canada's sovereignty. The crisis has created a surge in patriotism among Canadians, with many in the country feeling that Carney is the best person to lead the country at the moment.

Trump has acknowledged himself that he has upended Canadian politics. Carney called the tariffs unjustified and left the election campaign to chair his special Cabinet committee on U.S. relations in Ottawa.