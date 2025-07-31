ETV Bharat / international

Canada, Malta To Recognise State Of Palestine, Joining France And Possibly Britain

United Nations: Canada and Malta announced Wednesday they will recognise the state of Palestine in September, joining France and the United Kingdom in stepping up pressure to end the nearly 80-year Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement after a Cabinet meeting. Christopher Cutajar, the permanent secretary at Malta's Foreign Ministry, made his country's announcement earlier at the U.N. General Assembly's meeting on a two-state solution to the conflict, which was extended to a third day because of the high number of countries wanting to speak.

Cutajar said Malta has long supported self-determination for the Palestinian people, and "as responsible actors, we have a duty to work to translate the concept of a two-state solution from theory into practice."

"It is for this reason that the government of Malta has taken the principled decision to formally recognise the state of Palestine at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in September," he said.

Carney said Canada will also make its announcement at the annual gathering of world leaders, which starts Sept. 23. He said the intention is predicated on the Palestinian Authority "holding general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarise the Palestinian state." Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas made those promises in a June 10 letter and it's unclear what more Carney is seeking.

Malta says it wants a 'lasting peace' in Mideast

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela earlier announced the decision by his country, a former British colony, to recognise a Palestinian state on Facebook, saying it is part of the nation's efforts "for a lasting peace in the Middle East."

The Mediterranean island nation and European Union member will join more than 145 countries, including over a dozen European nations, in recognising the state of Palestine.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced ahead of this week's meeting that his country will recognize the state of Palestine at the annual gathering of world leaders at the 193-member General Assembly, which starts Sept. 23.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday that Britain would recognise the state of Palestine before September's meeting, but would refrain if Israel agrees to a ceasefire and long-term peace process in the next eight weeks.

France and Britain are the biggest Western powers and, with Canada, three members of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations have now made such a pledge.