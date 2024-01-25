Loading...

Canada Initiates Probe Into Suspected Election Meddling By India

By ANI

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

A Canadian federal Commission had been set up to conduct and detect foreign interference in Canadian affairs. It has alleged India to be interfering in the last two general elections. The commission is deliberating whether to limit the broadcasting of national security information and intelligence to the public that indirectly is accessible beyond borders.

Ottawa (Canada): Canada's Federal Commission of inquiry into Foreign Interference is looking to examine alleged meddling by India in the country's last two general elections, Canada-based CTV News reported. The commission, in a statement on Wednesday, said it has asked the federal government to produce documentation related to these allegations.

The commission's terms of reference, published last year, direct it to assess possible interference by China, Russia, and other foreign states or non-state actors in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, the CTV News reported.

The statement signals the commission's intention to probe any role India might have played in influencing the two ballots, as per CTV News. The commission's initial hearings, to begin Monday, will look at the challenges and limitations of disclosing classified national security information and intelligence to the public. According to CTV News, an interim report from the commission is due on May 3, with a final report expected by the end of the year.

