Canada Lists Bishnoi Gang As Terrorist Entity

Ottawa: Canada on Monday said it has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity for creating a "climate of fear and intimidation". "Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation," an official statement said.

The development comes more than a week after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi. During their talks, the two sides had agreed to adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral ties, including working closely to combat terrorism and transnational crimes.

"Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes," Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said on Monday.

With the addition of the Bishnoi Gang, there are now 88 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code in Canada.

A terrorist listing gives the federal government the power to freeze or seize property, vehicles and money, along with giving Canadian law enforcement additional tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment, according to an official statement.

It is a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group. It is also an offence to directly or indirectly provide property knowing that it will be used by or benefit a terrorist group.

The Criminal Code listing can also be used by immigration and border officials to inform decisions on admissibility to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.