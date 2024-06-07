Canada Labels India As Second Biggest Foreign Interference Threat After China

New Delhi: Canada is leaving no chance to irk India and this time, a report of the Parliamentary committee has termed India as the second biggest threat to its democracy after China. The report published by Canada has impacted the already strained ties between India and Canada.

According to the report published by the Canadian National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, India has emerged as the second-most significant foreign interference threat to Canada’s democratic institutions and processes, dislodging Russia.

The report stated, "Foreign interference efforts have slowly increased and its efforts extended beyond countering what is perceived as pro-Khalistani efforts in Canada. India was interfering in Canadian democratic processes and institutions, including through the targeting of Canadian politicians, ethnic media, and Indo-Canadian ethnocultural communities”.

However, India's Ministry of External Affairs as of now has refrained from commenting on the development

Strained ties between India and Canada

India and Canada are currently locked in a diplomatic spat after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India rejects allegations

Trudeau in an emergency statement told the House of Commons that Canadian security agencies are “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar on 18 June in Surrey. However, New Delhi refuted the statement calling them baseless and absurd. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in the Vancouver suburb, was designated a “terrorist” by India in July 2020.

What is the Khalistan issue?

The Khalistan issue refers to the political and social tensions between India and Canada, centred around the demand for an independent Sikh homeland, Khalistan, in India's Punjab region. In recent years, diplomatic relations between India and Canada have been strained due to the Khalistan issue. Indian officials have expressed concerns about the presence and activities of Khalistan supporters in Canada. The problem has been highlighted by incidents such as the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in 2023, which Indian authorities have linked to Khalistan supporters. This incident, among others, has exacerbated tensions between the two countries.

Canadian politicians, particularly those representing constituencies with significant Sikh populations, have sometimes shown sympathy towards the Khalistan cause or have been accused of pandering to such sentiments for electoral gains. This has further complicated bilateral relations.

The issue also affects the broader Indian and Sikh communities in Canada. While most Canadian Sikhs are integrated into Canadian society and do not support separatism, the Khalistan issue sometimes creates divisions and affects community dynamics.

The Khalistan issue between India and Canada is a complex and sensitive matter rooted in historical grievances and the dynamics of the Sikh diaspora. It continues to influence diplomatic relations, with both countries navigating the challenges of addressing security concerns, political pressures, and the aspirations of different communities.

