'Canada Is Our Land....our Land Is Being Polluted by Khalistani Extremists': Canadian MP Slams Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh

Published : 9 hours ago

Canadian MP Chandra Arya hit back at Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, asserting that the Hindus came to Canada from all parts of the world and that it is their land. Chandra Arya gave his strong response to Pannun who had earlier accused the Hindus in Canada of working against the values of that country.

New Delhi : In a hard-hitting reply, Canadian MP Chandra Arya on Wednesday slammed Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh saying 'We Hindus have come to our wonderful country Canada from all parts of the world. From every country in South Asia, many countries in Africa and the Caribbean, and many other parts of the world, we have come here and Canada is our land'.

Arya shared a video on social media wherein Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice, demanded Arya and other Hindu-origin Canadians to leave the country and return to India.

Pannun in the video had asked the Canadian MP and his supporters to leave Canada saying that he was "working against Canada, its values, and its Charter of Rights." He also alleged that Arya was "promoting the interests of the masters in India." He further asked the member of the House of Commons to "abandon his citizenship and move back to India."

"We pro-Khalistan sikhs have proved over decades that we are loyal to Canada," Pannun added.

Reacting to this, the Canadian MP took to social media and said, "In response to my condemnation of the vandalism of the Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton and other acts of hate and violence by Khalistan supporters in Canada, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice has released a video demanding me and my Hindu-Canadian friends to go back to India".

"We Hindus have come to our wonderful country Canada from all parts of the world. From every country in South Asia, many countries in Africa and the Caribbean, and many other parts of the world, we have come here and Canada is our land", said Chandra.

"We have made and continue to make immense positive and productive contributions to the socio-economic development of Canada. With our long history of Hindu culture and heritage, we have enriched the multicultural fabric of Canada", he added.

Our land is being polluted by Khalistani extremists abusing our freedoms guaranteed by our Canadian Charter of Rights, Arya said.

On Monday, the walls of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Edmonton, Canada were defaced with anti-India graffiti, which saw worldwide condemnation.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad, Canada strongly denounced the Hinduphobic graffiti & vandalism at BAPS Mandir in Edmonton. They urged all levels of Government in Canada to act decisively against the growing extremist ideology propelling hate against the peace-loving Hindu community in our country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate General in Vancouver also condemned the anti-India graffiti and requested Canadian authorities to investigate the matter and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

