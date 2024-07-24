ETV Bharat / international

'Canada Is Our Land....our Land Is Being Polluted by Khalistani Extremists': Canadian MP Slams Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh

New Delhi : In a hard-hitting reply, Canadian MP Chandra Arya on Wednesday slammed Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh saying 'We Hindus have come to our wonderful country Canada from all parts of the world. From every country in South Asia, many countries in Africa and the Caribbean, and many other parts of the world, we have come here and Canada is our land'.

Arya shared a video on social media wherein Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice, demanded Arya and other Hindu-origin Canadians to leave the country and return to India.

Pannun in the video had asked the Canadian MP and his supporters to leave Canada saying that he was "working against Canada, its values, and its Charter of Rights." He also alleged that Arya was "promoting the interests of the masters in India." He further asked the member of the House of Commons to "abandon his citizenship and move back to India."

"We pro-Khalistan sikhs have proved over decades that we are loyal to Canada," Pannun added.

Reacting to this, the Canadian MP took to social media and said, "In response to my condemnation of the vandalism of the Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton and other acts of hate and violence by Khalistan supporters in Canada, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice has released a video demanding me and my Hindu-Canadian friends to go back to India".

"We Hindus have come to our wonderful country Canada from all parts of the world. From every country in South Asia, many countries in Africa and the Caribbean, and many other parts of the world, we have come here and Canada is our land", said Chandra.