India Summons Canadian Envoy, Decides to Withdraw Its High Commissioner to Canada

New Delhi: In a further escalation of the ongoing diplomatic standoff, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday that India has decided to withdraw its high commissioner to Canada and 'other targeted diplomats and officials'.

India took this decision in response to Ottawa's attempt to link them to a probe into the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Also, the MEA has summoned the Canadian charge d'affaires, according to sources. The Canadian charge d'affaires was told that the baseless targeting of the Indian high commissioner and other diplomats was completely unacceptable.

The Canadian CDA conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau government's support for extremism against India. "We have no faith in the current Canadian government's commitment to ensure the security of Indian diplomats in Canada,' said MEA.

