India Summons Canadian Envoy, Decides to Withdraw Its High Commissioner to Canada

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that India has decided to withdraw its high commissioner to Canada and 'other targeted diplomats and officials'.

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 40 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Outreach Summit, in Apulia. (ANI)

New Delhi: In a further escalation of the ongoing diplomatic standoff, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday that India has decided to withdraw its high commissioner to Canada and 'other targeted diplomats and officials'.

India took this decision in response to Ottawa's attempt to link them to a probe into the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Also, the MEA has summoned the Canadian charge d'affaires, according to sources. The Canadian charge d'affaires was told that the baseless targeting of the Indian high commissioner and other diplomats was completely unacceptable.

The Canadian CDA conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau government's support for extremism against India. "We have no faith in the current Canadian government's commitment to ensure the security of Indian diplomats in Canada,' said MEA.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the decision to withdraw the Indian High Commissioner to Canada shortly after summoning the Canadian charge d'affaires. "The Canadian Charge d'Affaires was summoned by Secretary (East) this evening. He was informed that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable," the MEA said.

"It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau government's actions endangered their safety. We have no faith in the current Canadian government's commitment to ensure their security," it said in a statement.

"Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials," the MEA said. "It was also conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau Government's support for extremism, violence and separatism against India," it said.

