'Canada Failed To Take Actions Against Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Despite India's Request,' Says MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Canada failed to take action against Lawrence Bishnoi's gang despite India's request for the arrest. Addressing the weekly media briefing here in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We had shared some requests with the Canadian side for the arrest of those from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. They haven’t taken any action on our core concerns. There is a political motive also behind this."

Referring to Trudeau's admission, Jaiswal said, "We have made our position very clear on this particular matter. You would have seen that several press releases have been issued in the last two days putting out our position, which we are very clear, that since September of 2023, the Canadian government has not shared any shred of information with us".

"On Wednesday, again, after the public inquiry, we issued a statement saying that Canada has levelled serious allegations, but has so far not given any evidence to back it up. As far as the allegations are concerned, PM Trudeau's admission, yesterday would decade the value as regards are stands...we reject false imputations against our diplomats", he added.

Jaiswal further dismissed reports that Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats saying that New Delhi acted first and withdrew the diplomats amid concerns. He said, "We have withdrawn our diplomats before Canada took any step. Canada did not share a shred of evidence with India before making claims against the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats. "We reject false implications against our diplomats. Canada has not shared any evidence with us."

The MEA further stated that it was strange that individuals India requested for deportation are now being accused by Canadian authorities of committing crimes in Canada and India is being blamed for it.

He further highlighted that 26 requests for extradition are pending with the Canadian government. "Over the last several years, reminding Canada to take strong action against anti-India activities. They are being encouraged. They openly call for separatist ideologies", Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, in a big confession, Trudeau on Wednesday, admitted that his government has only provided intelligence and no proof to New Delhi regarding the involvement of alleged Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani Separatist Nijjar Singh.

Testifying before a commission conducting a public inquiry into the allegations of foreign interference in federal electoral processes and democratic institutions, Trudeau said, "Canadians, who are opponents of Modi government, their information was passed to the Indian government at the highest level and then information directed through criminal organisations like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang resulted in violence against Canadians on the ground."

He said that when Canadian agencies asked India to look into the allegations, New Delhi sought proof. "At that point, it was primarily intelligence, not hard evidentiary proof," Trudeau added.

The Canadian Prime Minister said, "We had clear and certainly now ever clearer indications that India had violated Canada's sovereignty."

"Throughout summer I was apprised by intelligence services that the government was involved in the killing of Nijjar there was not an obvious immediate international nexus... in August, intelligence from Canada and The Five Eyes made it clear that India was involved...agents from India were involved on Canadian soil and told them we have real concerns that your security agencies are involved. India's response to our investigation was to double down on attacks against our government...we told India it was not hard evidence but it was just intelligence at that point...India undermined our government and governance...these were clear indications that India has violated our sovereignty", Trudeau told the Public Inquiry Commission.

Amid already sour ties, this week saw a huge diplomatic fallout between India and Canada after Canada shared a diplomatic note with New Delhi alleging Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats to be involved in the killing of Khalistani Separatist Nijjar Singh. New Delhi, immediately summoned the Canadian Charge De affaires and lodged protests against Canada. Within a short period, New Delhi expelled six Canadian diplomats including Wheeler, Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert, First Secretary Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary Ross David Trites, First Secretary Adam James Chuipka and First Secretary Paula Orjuela.

