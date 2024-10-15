ETV Bharat / international

Diplomatic Row: Canada Accuses India Of Using Bishnoi Gang To Target Pro-Khalistan People

The mention of Bishnoi gang activities in Canada by Brigitte Gauvin, Assistant Commissioner, Royal Canadian Mounted Police is expected to worsen ties further.

Ottawa: In a development that can deteriorate the India-Canada ties further, Canada has alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi group is targeting 'pro-Khalistani elements' at the behest of the Indian government.

Brigitte Gauvin, Assistant Commissioner, Federal Policing, National Security, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said during a press conference that "agents" of India are using 'organised crime elements' to target 'pro-Khalistani' individuals.

"These elements are using the South Asian community, especially the pro-Khalistan people. In order to protect the integrity and secrecy of our investigation, we can't divulge much. Still, we can say that there has been use of organised criminal elements, especially the Bishnoi group in Canada," Gauvin said.

She asserted this organised crime group has links to "agents" of the Indian government, adding fuel to the ongoing diplomatic dispute. The diplomatic fallout involving expelling diplomats came after allegations by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme, who claimed they had information on certain criminal activity carried out by "agents" of the Indian government.

India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats hours after summoning Canada's Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and conveying that the "baseless targeting" of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.

Canadian PM Trudeau also accused India of engaging in "clandestine information-gathering techniques, coercive behaviour targeting Canadians, and involvement in threatening and violent acts." He cited evidence from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and claimed that Indian government officials were involved in activities that pose threat to public safety.

