Canada Admits Leaking Details Of Nijjar Case To Washington Post: Report

Washington DC: Top Canadian officials have reportedly admitted to leaking details about India's foreign interference to The Washington Post, but these specifics were not shared with Canadians, The Globe and Mail reported.

This news comes amid ongoing tensions between Canada and India, particularly after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh activist .

According to the report, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser has confirmed she leaked sensitive information about the Indian government's alleged role in murder, extortion and coercion to The Washington Post that was not shared with the Canadian public.

Nathalie Drouin, Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser, told the Commons public safety committee on Tuesday that she did not require Trudeau's authorisation for the leak and insisted no classified intelligence was provided to the US publication the day before Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats on Thanksgiving Day on October 13.

On October 14, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme stated that "India was involved in the killing of three people, but he only identified the slaying of Nijjar." During his news conference, Commissioner Duheme said "Eight people have been charged with murder and 22 with extortion. Four Indian nationals have been charged in the killing of Nijjar outside a Sikh temple."

Drouin said leaking of sensitive information was "part of a communications strategy" that she and Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison came up with to ensure that a major US publication got Canada's side of its continuing foreign interference dispute with India.

Further, Drouin also affirmed that "the communications strategy was seen by the Prime Minister's Office."

"We provided non-classified information on the actions we had taken to cooperate with India and explain how the evidence showed links to the government of India conducting illegal activities against Canadians, including threats to their lives," Drouin said.

She also denied allegations that she released classified info to the Washington Post, and stated that "she provided a similar briefing to federal opposition leaders as she did with the Post." Drouin's role in the alleged info leak came to light after The Globe and Mail published a report.

However, Drouin's admission about the leak was met with criticism from the opposition camp. Conservative party MP Raquel Dancho said, "Why the Prime Minister, his Foreign Affairs and Public Safety ministers, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) didn't share this information with the public when the six Indian diplomats were expelled."